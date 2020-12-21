Advertisement

Ex-Tuskegee Airman Alfred Thomas Farrar dies at age 99

In this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, Alfred Farrar, a Tuskegee Airman who is...
In this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, Alfred Farrar, a Tuskegee Airman who is celebrating his 100th birthday in December, poses for a portrait in the doorway of his home in Lynchburg, Va. Farrar died on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Virginia, only days before a ceremony planned to honor his service in the program that famously trained Black military pilots during World War II. He was 99. Farrar's 100th birthday would've been on Dec. 26.(Kendall Warner/The News & Advance via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Alfred Thomas Farrar, a former Tuskegee Airman, died on Thursday in Virginia only days before a ceremony planned to honor his service in the program that famously trained Black military pilots during World War II. He was 99.

Farrar’s son, Roy, told The Associated Press on Sunday that his father died at his Lynchburg home. Alfred Farrar would have turned 100 years old on Dec. 26.

Farrar left his Lynchburg hometown for Tuskegee, Alabama, after graduating from high school to began his aviation training in 1941.

“It was the next best thing to do,” Farrar had told The News & Advance in a story that ran last week.

Farrar learned to be a pilot during his time in U.S. Army Air Corps program but didn’t fly any combat missions overseas, according to his son.

Roy Farrar said he was proud of his father’s service but doesn’t remember him having much to say about his time as a Tuskegee Airman.

“It was just something that he did at the time, that was needed at the time,” Roy Farrar said.

After his discharge in 1943, Alfred Farrar studied to be an aerospace engineer and worked as an engineer with the Federal Aviation Administration for four decades.

WFXR-TV reports that the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council plans to honor Farrar and his service during the council’s “troop rally” on Christmas Day.

“In spite of tremendous discrimination, these young American men and women served their nation with distinction and opened the door of opportunity for many other Americans,” the council said in a statement.

Roy Farrar said several planes are expected to fly over a separate memorial ceremony for his father on his birthday this week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Terry was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and carrying a...
Davenport Police searching for 16-year-old Jillian Terry
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
Davenport Fire crews and the fire marshal were on scene at a structure fire in an apartment...
Fire marshal: One dead after apartment fire in Davenport
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Davenport Sunday evening. Police say just...
Man seriously injured following shooting in Davenport
A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the...
Police: Vehicle crashes into front of East Moline business, suspected driver ran away

Latest News

In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, is an aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River...
Congress takes aim at climate change in massive relief bill
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress rushes toward vote on $900B COVID relief bill, stimulus checks
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
A view of Halemaumau Crater Sunday night.
Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island, draws crowds to park
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Illinois reports 4,699 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths Monday