Favorite Christmas Memories

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Paula Sands and Jake Eastburn, Executive Producer of PSL, share some of their very special, favorite Christmas memories. Both tell charming (and funny!) family stories. Watch the segment to take a stroll down memory lane (and have a laugh at a photo from Paula’s childhood).

Viewers are also invited to participate in sharing Christmas memories at the Paula Sands Live Facebook page. Merry Christmas!!!

What's your favorite Christmas memory?

Posted by Paula Sands Live on Thursday, December 17, 2020

