Fire marshal: One dead after apartment fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to an apartment complex on the 500 block of West 3rd Street for a fire alarm activation around 5 p.m. on Sunday. As fire crews arrived on the scene, they say smoke was found on the 2nd floor main hallway, where sprinkler heads were activated.

The fire in the apartment complex was extinguished by the sprinkler head, confining smoke damage to the individual apartment, according to the Davenport Fire Marshal. The occupant inside the apartment was found dead, according to the press release.

The Fire Marshal says neighboring units had minor water damage due to the overhead sprinklers. Residents of the apartment complex were able to return shortly after the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The name of the deceased has not yet been released, pending family notification.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.