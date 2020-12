DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Quad City Steamwheelers star Keyvan Rudd is giving back to the community he grew up in by mentoring kids. On Sunday Rudd held a football camp at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf to teach football fundamentals and life lessons to help kids off the field. Watch the story in the video player.

