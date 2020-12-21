Advertisement

Hundreds anticipated to enter the new YMCA building on opening day

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The new R. Richard Bittner YMCA in downtown Davenport opened their doors December 21, 2020 at 4:30am.

Within the first few hours, almost a hundred walked through the doors, with gym gear in hand to use the facilities many amenities.

The $24 million facility includes two full-size pools, one for laps, one warm water for adults and families.

It houses a full-size gym, an indoor track, plus open air ventilation systems for safe airflow.

The facility is loaded with state-of-the-art equipment, racquetball, squash, a high-tech spinning studio, sports, and a personal training studio.

The new Y has ensured layers of safety by including 6-feet spaces all around, thermal scanners at check in and Plexiglas dividers.

Josh Whitson, C.O.O. of the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley says now is a good time to sign up for a membership to avoid an activation fee.

Non-members can walk in, sign paperwork and become a member of the Y with no money down from opening day until January 10, 2021.

Whitson also says if a persons temperature is not normal, they will be asked to return the next day.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Terry was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and carrying a...
Davenport Police searching for 16-year-old Jillian Terry
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
Davenport Fire crews and the fire marshal were on scene at a structure fire in an apartment...
Fire marshal: One dead after apartment fire in Davenport
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Davenport Sunday evening. Police say just...
Man seriously injured following shooting in Davenport
A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the...
Police: Vehicle crashes into front of East Moline business, suspected driver ran away

Latest News

Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Illinois reports 4,699 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths Monday
Kerry V. Clark, 60, and Precious N. Sims, 21 are charged with first-degree and possession of a...
Two charged in fatal East Moline stabbing appear in Rock Island County Court Monday
School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Monday announced the students...
Moline-Coal Valley students will return to blended in-person learning in 2021
Law enforcement agencies throughout the Quad Cities area joined together with the Davenport...
Law enforcement throughout the Quad Cities announce ‘Lock It Down, QC” initiative