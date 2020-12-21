Hundreds anticipated to enter the new YMCA building on opening day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The new R. Richard Bittner YMCA in downtown Davenport opened their doors December 21, 2020 at 4:30am.
Within the first few hours, almost a hundred walked through the doors, with gym gear in hand to use the facilities many amenities.
The $24 million facility includes two full-size pools, one for laps, one warm water for adults and families.
It houses a full-size gym, an indoor track, plus open air ventilation systems for safe airflow.
The facility is loaded with state-of-the-art equipment, racquetball, squash, a high-tech spinning studio, sports, and a personal training studio.
The new Y has ensured layers of safety by including 6-feet spaces all around, thermal scanners at check in and Plexiglas dividers.
Josh Whitson, C.O.O. of the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley says now is a good time to sign up for a membership to avoid an activation fee.
Non-members can walk in, sign paperwork and become a member of the Y with no money down from opening day until January 10, 2021.
Whitson also says if a persons temperature is not normal, they will be asked to return the next day.
