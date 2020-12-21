Iowa Dept. of Public Safety’s Investigative Operations Dir. retiring after 32 years

Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Monday announced the retirement of its Investigative Operations Director Kevin Winker. He’ll be retiring on January 4, 2021, after 32 years of service.

“Kevin joined DPS in 1988 and served as a Trooper with the Iowa State Patrol and Special Agent in both the Division of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE) and Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) before accepting a promotion to Special Agent in Charge in the DCI. In 2008,” officials said in a Facebook post. “He was promoted to Assistant Director of Field Operations for the DCI which included the Major Crime Unit, Missing Persons Unit and Cyber Crime/ICAC Unit.

“In 2010, Kevin transferred back to the Division of Narcotics Enforcement as Assistant Director, and on September 1, 2013 was assigned to the Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center. His career with DPS culminated in 2018 when he was selected as the Director of Investigative Operations for the Department with oversight of the Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Division of Narcotics Enforcement, State Fire Marshal Division, and Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center.”

Congratulations Director Winker!

