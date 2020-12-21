Advertisement

Iowa reports 600 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths over 24 hours

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 600 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Officials have reported a total of 267,744 cases and 3,589 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The state’s website, which reports the data in real-time, shows a 14-day positivity rate of 13.1% and a seven-day positivity rate of 10.2%.

More than 1.3 million Iowans have been tested and 214,724 have recovered as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the website.

According to the website, 644 people were hospitalized as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, up from 639 Sunday. Seventy people were admitted over the last 24 hours and 142 were in the intensive care unit, according to the state’s website.

Check out TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for a breakdown of local cases in Illinois and Iowa.

