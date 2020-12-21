Iowa State tabbed for Fiesta Bowl, will face off with Oregon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Cyclones (8-3) have accepted an invitation to play in the 2020 Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The Cyclones will be heading to a bowl game for a school-record fourth-straight season and for the 16th time in school history. This is the first time in program history that Iowa State will play in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Iowa State will face off with No. 25 Oregon (4-2) out of the Pac-12 on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. CT.

The Cyclones are having one of its greatest seasons in school history after claiming sole possession of first place in the final conference regular-season standings (8-1) and making the Big 12 Championship Game for the first time in school history.

Iowa State is 4-11 all-time in bowl games. Head coach Matt Campbell, who was named the 2020 Big 12 Coach of the Year, is the first Cyclone coach to take the team to four-straight bowl games.

Iowa State was No. 6 in the fourth College Football Playoff rankings, breaking the school record for highest ranking in any poll in school history.

Because of public health measures and restrictions in the state of Arizona due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fiesta Bowl will not be allowing fans to attend the game. Only the families of the student-athletes and coaches will be allowed to attend.

