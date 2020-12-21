Law enforcement throughout the Quad Cities announce ‘Lock It Down, QC” initiative

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement agencies throughout the Quad Cities area joined together with the Davenport Police Department to discuss the continuing issue of stolen vehicles in the area.

On Monday they announced a new initiative, Lock It Down, QC.

Lock It Down, QC is a cooperative effort of area law enforcement agencies to prevent vehicle thefts throughout the Quad Cities.

“Vehicle thefts are an almost 100% preventable crime,” Davenport Police Department Police Chief Paul Sikorski said. “We are pleading with the Quad City region to please take this seriously and lock your vehicles, never leave your car running unattended and never leave your keys in your car.”

Officials say through the end of November they have seen an increase in stolen vehicles by 14.5 percent over 2019 in the Quad Cities area.

In the month of December, the Quad Cities area has seen over 70 reported stolen vehicles, including one day where 14 cars were taken in a single day.

Law enforcement officials say these stolen cars were often used to commit other crimes throughout the community, up to and including homicide.

“Stolen vehicles don’t just impact the vehicle owner, but also impact our community as a whole when these vehicles are used to commit other crimes,” Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said. “The simple act of locking your vehicle can help keep our entire community safe.”

Officials outlined three key actions Quad City citizens can take to prevent car theft including:

1. Never leave your car running, even if you have your fob

2. Always lock your car

3. Never leave your keys in your car

The following law enforcement agencies are committed to the Lock It Down, QC campaign.

Davenport Police Eldridge Police Bettendorf Police Princeton Police Rock Island Police McCausland Police Moline Police Scott County Sheriff Iowa State Patrol Galesburg Police Rock Island County Sheriff Geneseo Police Colona Police East Moline Police Albany Police DeWitt Police Blue Grass Police Illinois State Police Buffalo Police Muscatine Police Walcott Police Whiteside Co. Sheriff’s Office LeClaire Police Muscatine Co. Sheriff

