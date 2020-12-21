Advertisement

Lean Cuisine recalls 92,000 pounds of meals

Bits of plastic may be in the frozen dinners
The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, but have an Oct. 2021 expiration date.
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Nestlé is recalling certain Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals, because of possible plastic contamination.

The frozen dinners contain white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy.

The U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says bits of a broken conveyer belt might be in the potatoes.

The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2 and have a lot code of 0246595911.

They have an expiration date of Oct. 2021, so some folks still might have them in their freezers.

More than 92,000 pounds of the meals are involved in the recall. The meals were distributed nationwide.

