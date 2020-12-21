Advertisement

Man seriously injured following shooting in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Davenport Sunday evening.

Police say just after 7 p.m. the department was called to the 1500 block of Mound Street following a report of shots being fired.

As officers arrived they were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital. Police say both incidents were determined to be connected.

Preliminary information shows there was a dispute between people in two vehicles when a gun was fired from one of the vehicles.

The victim, a 29-year-old man from Moline, suffered a serious and possibly life-threatening gunshot wound. He is being treated at the hospital.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

