Moline-Coal Valley students will return to blended in-person learning in 2021

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Monday announced the students will be returning to a blending in-person learning. This will take effect on January 19, 2021.

They will return to the blended in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19 for the start of quarter three and semester two.

Following a winter break of December 21 - January 4, full remote learning will resume for all students on Tuesday, Jan. 5 and will continue in full remote through Friday, Jan. 15.

Full remote learning has been extended through January 15 for safety reasons, according to school officials. They say this will allow adequate time for quarantine following the holidays.

In the current blended learning model, Group A students attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday and Group B attend in-person on Wednesday and Thursday.

Students are in full remote on the opposite days and on Fridays.

Families who chose full remote at the start of quarter two can opt back in for blended in-person learning from January 4-16.

Following the November 9 Board of Education meeting, they approved to transition to full-time remote learning for all students and staff effective Monday, Nov. 16 through Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

“The transition was due to a rapid increase in positive cases of COVID-19 across the district and the many staff and students out on a quarantine protocol.

At the December 14, 2020 meeting, the board re-evaluated the seven blended learning days from January 5 to January 14, and requested additional feedback on two possible return dates of January 11th or 19th.

Following a review of both options, and based on both educational and safety reasons, it was decided to return to blended learning at the start of quarter three/semester two on Tuesday, January 19. During the closure, all district schools have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, following state health and safety guidelines.

The goal of these difficult decisions is to stop the rapid spread of the virus within our schools, help to mitigate the spread in our community and our region, and most importantly, to keep our students and our staff safe. The District looks forward to getting our students safely back in school on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

The District will continue to offer free meal pick up for any remote learning students in the district on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at Wilson and John Deere Middle Schools from 10:30 am12:30 pm. There will be no meal pick up December 21 – January 4 due to the winter break. "

