Muscatine first responders compete to raise money in “Battle of the Badges”

By Marci Clark
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Muscatine first responders are raising money for the Salvation Army in a “Battle of the Badges” fundraising competition.

The police department and sheriff’s office are competing to see who can raise the most for the organization. Organizers say they have been raising lots of money online through their virtual red kettles because of the pandemic.

The sheriff’s office says this is a way for first responders to help strengthen their community.

“Besides protecting them we also want to support them. So coming out and ringing the bell for the Salvation Army who supports all members of Muscatine County, it’s just another way to show that we are out here and you can come talk to us not just in a bad situation but in a good situation as well,” Jacob McCleary with the Muscatine County Sherriff’s Office says.

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army through the sheriff’s office, visit the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or directly at the donation link.

If you would like to donate through the Muscatine Police Department, visit their Facebook page or directly here.

