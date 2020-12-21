Muscatine’s “man in the can” sleeps in giant Salvation Army kettle to raise money

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

There are many ways to raise money for a cause, but one man is making it his mission to raise money by living and sleeping in a giant red kettle.

That man is Lt. Greg Bock with the Muscatine County Salvation Army.

For another year, he is raising money for the organization by ringing the bell and sleeping inside a Salvation Army kettle outside the Muscatine Hy-Vee.

All money raised goes toward the Salvation Army’s mission to help those in need.

“It helps meets the needs of those who turn to us every year and every day looking for hope, looking for a leg up, looking for love and care and compassion,” says Bock.

Bock says often time people struggle in silence.

“You would never know who comes into our office for help. It might be your neighbor, it might be your best friend,” Bock says.

He’s armed to fight the cold nights sleeping out in the kettle with his sleeping bag, a small heater, and his passion for helping others.

“There are people out there that are sleeping in their car right now, sleeping in a garage with no heat. That’s why I do this and it drives me to do it even more with more passion and more zeal,” Bock says. “This is something that has to be talked about and magnified if you will, in a giant red kettle for some folks to stop and see it. If I can be that face and that voice for people who don’t even know where to begin when they are in times of need, I will be up here for as long as it takes.”

The fundraising goal is 190 thousand dollars. He’s determined to meet that goal and raise awareness by sleeping outside in the cold so others don’t have to.

“The more I sit up here in bed in this giant kettle, I look up to the sky and I think to myself, ‘Man am I doing this for me?’ No, I’m not doing it to bring attention to me, Greg Bock. I’m doing it to bring attention to the real time needs that people face every single day,” says Bock.

If you would like to donate, visit the Muscatine County Salvation Army’s donation page.

