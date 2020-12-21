Advertisement

Pandemic Parenting Pressures

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

School closures, working remotely, physical distancing— it’s a lot to navigate for anyone, but especially for parents. As we all know, parenting is challenging in the best of times, but the pandemic has taken the difficulties faced to a whole new level. And much of the difficulty has to do with simply how the children are coping emotionally.

Lindsay Malloy, PhD, of Pandemic-Parent.org joins PSL to talk about these stresses and strains complicated by the holiday season and so much more. Watch the segment to appreciate some of the advice, tips, and further insight to be found at the website.

Pandemic Parenting is a website full of resources provided by two psychologists, scholars, and moms, that is based in science-based research to help all who care for kids navigate this pandemic.

