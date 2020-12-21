Advertisement

PB&J Chicken Wings

Pivot a childhood favorite food flavor into a fantastic appetizer
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:12 AM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Comfort food has made a comeback during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether celebrating the holidays virtually or quarantining solo, Michael Davis, corporate chef at New Perspective senior living communities in Silvis and Quad Cities, suggests turning to childhood favorites PB and J for inspiration.

Davis turns peanut butter and berries into a crave-worthy appetizer of Thai Chicken Wings with Berry Drizzle just in time for Christmas and bowl games. Watch the segment to learn more. The recipe is listed below!

Thai Chicken Wings with Berry Drizzle

Serves 1 (To serve 4, use 2 pounds chicken wingettes, and double the marinade and Thai peanut sauce)

Ingredients (for 1 serving)

  • ½ pound jumbo wingettes (6-7 pieces)

Chicken Wing Marinade

  • ¼ cup low sodium soy sauce
  • ½ cup sesame oil

Thai Peanut Sauce (Yields 1 cup)

  • ½ cup of peanut butter (preferably natural, unsweetened)
  • 2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons chili sauce
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (half a lime)
  • 4 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger or 1 teaspoon powdered ginger
  • 2-4 ounces of coconut milk or warm water

Berry Jam

  • 1 pound frozen berries
  • ½ cup of brown sugar
  • water

Garnish (optional)

  • Green onion
  • Butter lettuce
  • Crushed nuts
  • pomegranate

Directions:

For marinade, mix soy sauce and oil together. Place raw chicken wings in a bag and pour marinade on top. Chill for 1 hour or more in refrigerator. Remove wings from marinade and pat dry to remove excess oils.

To grill: Using tongs, place the wings on grill and flip every 3 to 4 minutes until they reach minimum temperature of 165 degrees. This can take about 15-20 minutes.

To bake: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Set a wire rack inside baking sheet. Spread out wings in single layer. Bake for 45 minutes or until crispy.

While wings are cooking, prepare Thai Peanut Sauce and Berry Jam. Blend all ingredients for the peanut sauce in blender, except the coconut milk/water. Add liquid a little at a time until you reach desired consistency.

For Berry Jam, blend ingredients well, add water until desired consistency.

When wings are cooked, remove from oven or grill and toss cooked wings with the Thai Peanut Sauce. Put wings on serving plate, and drizzle with berry jam.

