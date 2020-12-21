QCA Physician Among First to Receive COVID Vaccine

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Rafat Padaria, MD, Cardiovascular Medicine P.C., joins PSL to share what she feels is the most important message of her medical career. It’s that to dispel the existing skepticism among some Americans about the safety and effectiveness of these COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the CDC for emergency use.

Radaria received her first dose of vaccine the night before her guest slot on Friday, December 18, 2020. A video of her getting the injection is shown during the interview. Additionally, she shows off her little card certificate as further evidence.

Watch the segment to learn more about the vaccine (including what messenger RNA means and the timeline rollout of the vaccines other Americans.

