Advertisement

QCA Physician Among First to Receive COVID Vaccine

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Rafat Padaria, MD, Cardiovascular Medicine P.C., joins PSL to share what she feels is the most important message of her medical career. It’s that to dispel the existing skepticism among some Americans about the safety and effectiveness of these COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the CDC for emergency use.

Radaria received her first dose of vaccine the night before her guest slot on Friday, December 18, 2020. A video of her getting the injection is shown during the interview. Additionally, she shows off her little card certificate as further evidence.

Watch the segment to learn more about the vaccine (including what messenger RNA means and the timeline rollout of the vaccines other Americans.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Terry was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and carrying a...
Davenport Police searching for 16-year-old Jillian Terry
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
Davenport Fire crews and the fire marshal were on scene at a structure fire in an apartment...
Fire marshal: One dead after apartment fire in Davenport
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Davenport Sunday evening. Police say just...
Man seriously injured following shooting in Davenport
A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the...
Police: Vehicle crashes into front of East Moline business, suspected driver ran away

Latest News

Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Illinois reports 4,699 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths Monday
Kerry V. Clark, 60, and Precious N. Sims, 21 are charged with first-degree and possession of a...
Two charged in fatal East Moline stabbing appear in Rock Island County Court Monday
Self-Adjusting Foundation Makeup from Culler Beauty
Self-Adjusting Foundation Makeup
Immune Boosting Foods Image
Best Foods To Boost Immunity