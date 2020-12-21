Advertisement

Rain and snow chance tonight

Much cooler by Christmas Eve
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - More sunshine today helped land temperatures in the low 40s near the Quad Cities to end the last day of fall! Tonight, a clipper system will be moving to the north and has the potential to bring snow showers to the area before sunrise Monday. Snowfall from this will be light with the heaviest to the north at a few tenths of an inch. The morning won’t be as cold as we saw Sunday morning with upper 20s and 30s expected! More sunshine will be on the way for Monday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s in the afternoon. It will be breezy with winds nearing 20-25 mph in the afternoon, making the temperatures in the 40s feel like the low 30s. Early Wednesday the next storm system will arrive. This will start as rain and change to snow late Wednesday. The amounts will be more certain as the system gets closer, but one thing this system will do is bring arctic air to the area. By Christmas Eve stronger winds will make temperatures in the 20s feel like the single digits. Christmas will be mostly sunny with the morning in the low teens and highs in the 20s.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible late. Low: 30°. Wind: SW/NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY:  Breezy, mostly sunny. High: 43°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 25°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

