Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reports two deaths of county residents from COVID-19 on Sunday: a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized and a man in his 60s who had been living in a long-term-care facility. The total number of deaths from this virus is now 213.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to the friends and family members of these residents,” says Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reports 48 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,226 cases. Currently, 58 patients are hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

· 2 women in their 90s

· 2 women in their 60s

· 1 woman in her 50s

· 5 women in their 40s

· 10 women in their 30s

· 2 women in their 20s

· 1 girl in her teens

· 2 girls younger than 13

· 2 men in their 80s

· 3 men in their 60s

· 7 men in their 50s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 2 men in their 30s

· 3 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 2 boys in their teens

· 2 boys younger than 13

