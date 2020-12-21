Advertisement

Rock Island County reports highest number of deaths in one day due to COVID-19

Officials in Rock Island County on Monday announced eight new deaths and 35 new cases of...
Officials in Rock Island County on Monday announced eight new deaths and 35 new cases of COVID-19. The deaths now bring the county total to 221.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials in Rock Island County on Monday announced eight new deaths and 35 new cases of COVID-19.

The deaths now bring the county total to 221.

  • A man and woman who were in their 50′s; both were in the hospital
  • A man in his 80′s who died at home
  • Two women in their 90′s, a man in his 90′s, a woman in her 80′s and a man in his 80′s, all were in long-term care facilities

“We never have reported this many COVID-19 deaths on one day,” Rock Island County Health Department’s administrator Nita Ludwig said. “So far in December, 70 Rock Island County residents have died from this virus. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of these eight residents and to everyone who has lost a loved one from this virus,”

The health department’s announcement of 35 new cases brings the county total to 10,261. There are currently 59 patients in the hospital with COVID.

The new cases are:

  • 2 women in their 90s
  • 2 women in their 80′s
  • 2 women in their 70′s
  • 2 women in their 60s
  • 2 women in their 50s
  • 3 women in their 40s
  • 3 women in their 30s
  • 1 woman in her 20s
  • 3 women in their teens
  • 2 girls in their teens
  • 1 girl younger than 13
  • 1 man in his 90s
  • 2 men in their 70s
  • 1 man in his 60s
  • 4 men in their 50s
  • 1 man in his 40s
  • 1 man in his 30s
  • 1 boy in his teens
  • 1 boy younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

  • Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill
  • Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies
  • Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

