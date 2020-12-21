Two charged in fatal East Moline stabbing appear in Rock Island County Court Monday

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A man and woman charged in the stabbing death of an East Moline man Friday made their first appearance in Rock Island County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.

Kerry V. Clark, 60, and Precious N. Sims, 21, appeared via video arraignment on charges of first-degree murder, a Class M felony, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.

Both are in the Rock Island County Jail on a $1.5 million bond. They will be back in court Dec. 29 for a preliminary hearing.

The East Moline Police Department responded Friday to a home in the 800 block of Avenue of the Cities for a man, later identified as Rodney J. Griffin, 64, who was unresponsive, police said in a media release.

Police said Griffin suffered multiple stab wounds.

During the investigation, police learned Griffin’s 2019 Chevrolet Trax was missing. Police said in the release the vehicle was found in Davenport, and Clark and Sims were taken into custody.

East Moline detectives interviewed the two and determined they were involved in Griffin’s death, police said in the media release.

Clark and Sims waived extradition Saturday and were transported from Scott County to the Rock Island County Jail.

Online court records show Clark has multiple felony convictions ranging from theft and robbery to aggravated battery and criminal sexual abuse dating back to the early 1990s.

He has a pending drug case in Rock Island County, court records show.

Sims has pending misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land in Rock Island County, court records show.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.