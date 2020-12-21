Advertisement

Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island

Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media release. Bond on the warrant is set at $1 million.(KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A warrant has been issued for a man charged in the shooting death of a Sherrard 16-year-old in Rock Island, police said Monday.

Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media release. Bond on the warrant is set at $1 million.

Police say Lard is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Rock Island officers responded at 6:52 p.m. Dec. 15 to the 600 block of 42nd Avenue for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Dylan J. McCalester, the driver of one of the vehicles, had suffered a gunshot wound before the crash, police said.

He was transported by ambulance to Trinity Rock Island, where he died from his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information on the homicide case or the whereabouts of Lard to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

