Advertisement

White Christmas Stats

A look at previous snowfall in Moline.
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The official definition of a “White Christmas” is when there is a snow depth of 1 inch or more at 6 AM on Christmas. Through the years where the National Weather Service took observations, just over 41% were able to be classified as an official White Christmas in Moline.

For rain and snow amounts, check below to see how much Moline has gotten:

Records go back to 1872.
Records go back to 1872.(kwqc)

The climate record period through the National Weather Service is from 1872 to 2019.

Throughout this time frame there has never been more than 4.1″ of snow or 0.72″ of rain fall on Christmas day. These records have held since 1920 and 1957, respectively.

This year there is a less than 10% chance for any rain or snow on Christmas.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Terry was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and carrying a...
Davenport Police searching for 16-year-old Jillian Terry
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the...
Police: Vehicle crashes into front of East Moline business, suspected driver ran away
Davenport Fire crews and the fire marshal were on scene at a structure fire in an apartment...
Fire marshal: One dead after apartment fire in Davenport
Caleb Heath, 22, of Davenport
Davenport man arrested in QC Mart shooting

Latest News

Muscatine first responders raise money in "Battle of the Badges"
Muscatine first responders compete to raise money in “Battle of the Badges”
Muscatine first responders raise money in "Battle of the Badges"
Muscatine first responders raise money in "Battle of the Badges"
Muscatine man lives in Salvation Army kettle
Muscatine’s “man in the can” sleeps in giant Salvation Army kettle to raise money
Pictured below along with Jax are Erie Fire personnel Nathan Schnitzler, Tod McCullough, and...
Erie boy gets a certificate of bravery after quickly responding to a machinery accident