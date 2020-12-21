White Christmas Stats

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The official definition of a “White Christmas” is when there is a snow depth of 1 inch or more at 6 AM on Christmas. Through the years where the National Weather Service took observations, just over 41% were able to be classified as an official White Christmas in Moline.

For rain and snow amounts, check below to see how much Moline has gotten:

Records go back to 1872. (kwqc)

The climate record period through the National Weather Service is from 1872 to 2019.

Throughout this time frame there has never been more than 4.1″ of snow or 0.72″ of rain fall on Christmas day. These records have held since 1920 and 1957, respectively.

This year there is a less than 10% chance for any rain or snow on Christmas.

