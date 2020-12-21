Advertisement

’Yule’ Holiday marks the beginning of the Winter Solstice

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities will celebrate the holiday virtually this year.
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Each year, Yule marks the start of the Winter Solstice. It’s a holiday many celebrate across the world, including in the Quad Cities. This year, due to the pandemic, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities will celebrate the holiday with a virtual celebration.

Diana Schneider, with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, planned this year’s virtual ceremony. “It is the day that the sun is reborn, basically so I was raised a pagan, been a practicing since I was a kid so we have a little sun baby underneath our tree so on Monday when we finish our solstice ritual we take him out. So you can kind of see the parallels to Christianity so it’s very much the same kind of idea. So we celebrate the light. So we honor the dark, but we also honor the light coming back, the sun being reborn, and the hope that there will be a spring.”

She notes, while this year has been challenging for many people, she hopes everyone will use this holiday to reflect on both the good and bad. “Yule or Solstice is the longest night of the year. So it is when the light is at its shortest. It’s the longest night of the year and so we celebrate that a lot of times is we focus on okay, today is dark and quiet and still but starting at this point everything, light is coming back. Spring is coming. It’s the first official day of Winter. Marking that the light is going to return. I know it’s been dark and it’s been tired and it’s been a long year so far and knowing that starting from today, the light is coming. So it’s kind of giving you that hope that things are going to get better.”

The virtual celebration will include music, poetry, and time for meditation.

If you would like to attend the virtual celebration, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Terry was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and carrying a...
Davenport Police searching for 16-year-old Jillian Terry
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
Davenport Fire crews and the fire marshal were on scene at a structure fire in an apartment...
Fire marshal: One dead after apartment fire in Davenport
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Davenport Sunday evening. Police say just...
Man seriously injured following shooting in Davenport
A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the...
Police: Vehicle crashes into front of East Moline business, suspected driver ran away

Latest News

Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Illinois reports 4,699 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths Monday
Kerry V. Clark, 60, and Precious N. Sims, 21 are charged with first-degree and possession of a...
Two charged in fatal East Moline stabbing appear in Rock Island County Court Monday
School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Monday announced the students...
Moline-Coal Valley students will return to blended in-person learning in 2021
Law enforcement agencies throughout the Quad Cities area joined together with the Davenport...
Law enforcement throughout the Quad Cities announce ‘Lock It Down, QC” initiative