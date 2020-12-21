Advertisement

Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a bittersweet birth for the staff at Zoo Miami. Zoo members are taking care of this baby giant anteater after its mother rejected the newborn.

Staff found the baby, believed to be a male, in a corner of its holding area on one of the coldest nights of the year.

But it appears this little guy is a fighter.

The zoo’s hospital has been feeding him through a tube and bottle, and he is becoming stronger and more active by the day.

He was born on Dec. 8, so it’s been several days now of constant feedings and tender-loving care.

In the early morning of 12/8, Laura, a 7 year old giant anteater, gave birth! Unfortunately, it was on one of the...

Posted by Zoo Miami on Friday, December 18, 2020

The medical staff at the zoo is cautiously optimistic that the baby has overcome the most serious challenges and that his health will continue to improve.

Giant anteaters are the largest of the four species of anteaters and can grow as long as 8 feet.

They also have 2-foot long tongues that can lick up 150 ants and termites per minute.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Terry was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and carrying a...
Davenport Police searching for 16-year-old Jillian Terry
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
Davenport Fire crews and the fire marshal were on scene at a structure fire in an apartment...
Fire marshal: One dead after apartment fire in Davenport
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Davenport Sunday evening. Police say just...
Man seriously injured following shooting in Davenport
A vehicle crashed into the front of The Miter Joint Custom Framing and Picture near the...
Police: Vehicle crashes into front of East Moline business, suspected driver ran away

Latest News

In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, is an aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River...
Congress takes aim at climate change in massive relief bill
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress rushes toward vote on $900B COVID relief bill, stimulus checks
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
A view of Halemaumau Crater Sunday night.
Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island, draws crowds to park
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Illinois reports 4,699 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths Monday