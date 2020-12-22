Mild temperatures overnight and early Wednesday, then Winter says, “Hello, Quad Cities”!

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR EXTREME COLD THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON***

Another mild day for Tuesday as highs got well into the 40s in most places thanks to the afternoon sun. Overnight wind gusts could head toward 20 to 30 mph but

this will lead to rising temperatures into Wednesday morning. Wednesday brings mild air in the morning but then major changes start taking place. After peaking

in the 40s to around 50 in the morning the strong winds turn northwest with a cold front passing through the QCA and temps will start to fall with winds that will

gust over 30 mph. Wednesday also brings rain that will start turning to snow in the afternoon. It looks like the QCA won’t be in for much more than a dusting of snow.

As the cold air arrives there could be a freeze of lingering rainwater on roadways and sidewalks into the evening hours.

What will be most impactful will be the incoming cold air. For Christmas Eve highs will be in the teens with lows in the teens and single digits for

some areas. Christmas Day brings highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits, again. Wind chills both days will be as low as the single digits above AND below

zero. So, get ready for some true winter cold! It won’t last long as temps will head well into the 30s for the weekend.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS AND WIND INCREASE. TEMPS RISE AFTER THE EVENING. LOW: 41°. WIND: SE 10-20/30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS, RAIN AND DRIZZLE. SCT. SNOW SHOWERS AND FALLING TEMPS IN THE AFTERNOON. 48°. WIND: S/W 20-25/35

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WINDY. CHILLS: SINGLE DIGITS ABOVE AND BELOW ZERO. HIGH: 18°

