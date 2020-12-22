A Sun/Cloud Mix & Milder This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - One more mild afternoon before big changes occur tomorrow. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 40′s. That mild air will stick with us through Wednesday morning before a strong cold front moves through the region, bringing rain, strong winds and falling temperatures. The changeover to snow takes place by afternoon, and continues into the evening with only a dusting expected for most. Temperatures will plunge into the teens overnight, and remain in the teens to near 20 degrees for Christmas Eve. It’ll stay sunny and cold Christmas Day with highs only reaching the low to middle 20′s. We’re back in the 30′s by the weekend.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy and milder. High: 47°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and breezy. Low: 43°, then rising. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain developing during the day, then changing to snow. High: 49° in the morning, then falling. Wind: S 15-25+ mph.

