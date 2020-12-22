Arctic air on the way - A cold Christmas gift from Mother Nature

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day some extreme early season cold is ready to blanket the QCA. Will snow ALSO blanket the area? That’s a possibility we’ll be watching for. As a cold front arrives Wednesday the temps will fall from early day highs in the 40s, maybe 50s. As temps drop to the teens and single digits, with sub-zero windchills along the way, that could mean a quick freeze of the early day rain on area roadways and sidewalks. The good news is that the bitter cold won’t last long. By Christmas afternoon the temperatures will already start moderating into the weekend. Whether travelling or not you’ll want to stay tuned to KWQC on-air, on-line, and on the go for the latest on this approaching very cold weather system!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.