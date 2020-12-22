Bettendorf police, community help 160+ seniors in need with Senior Angel Tree program

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - With help from the community the Bettendorf Police Department on Tuesday announced they helped give gifts to 161 local seniors in need.

The police department thanks everyone who helped participate in this year’s Senior Angel Tree program.

“Thank you all for helping make a local senior’s Christmas extra special,” police said in a Facebook post.

“Our deliveries are done and the seniors were so grateful,” police said. “One thankful recipient was in tears over how soft her new blanket was, how good the candy was, and how generous her gift giver was who gave her a nice gift card on top of it all”

Police also want to thank the Pleasant View Elementary students, families and staff who helped meet the needs of 75 of those local seniors in need.

In all, the program collected gifts for 161 seniors in need.

