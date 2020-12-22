Advertisement

Burlington PD recover stolen gun, make arrest following shots fired incident

Police have arrested 32-year-old Montez Thomas Thompson, of West Burlington. He is being charged with 2nd-degree criminal mischief, carrying weapons, 4th-degree theft and reckless use of a firearm.(kwqc, burlington pd)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man following a shots fired incident in the city.

Police responded to the 1500 block of South 13th Street on Tuesday, Dec. 22 just after 3 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.

Once officers arrived they didn’t locate a victim, however, they did locate a vehicle that was hit following the incident.

Officers spoke with witnesses who provided information regarding a vehicle they saw leaving the area shortly after the shooting occurred.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and identify the suspect.

Detectives with the police department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit responded to help in the investigation and found a gun. Police say the gun was reported stolen.

Police have arrested 32-year-old Montez Thomas Thompson, of West Burlington.

He is being charged with 2nd-degree criminal mischief, carrying weapons, 4th-degree theft and reckless use of a firearm.

Thompson is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond.

