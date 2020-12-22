City of Eldridge closes City Hall offices due to rise in COVID cases

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials in Eldridge say they are closing City Hall offices in the city effective immediately.

Officials say this is due to the city having a significant number of employees test positive for COVID-19 in City Hall or have been required to quarantine due to similar symptoms.

“Therefore, to avoid further spread, the City Council voted on December 21 to close the City Hall offices starting immediately,” city officials said. “We will re-evaluate the health of the employees after the New Year and hope to re-open on Monday, January 4.”

Officials say the closure will delay the mailing of utility bills which they hope to have mailed on January 4 or January 5.

“The corresponding due date for the bills will be moved back to January 25,” officials said.

Those who need to speak with someone can do so by leaving a voicemail at 563-285-4841 or email lkotter@cityofeldridgeia.org.

City officials ask that residents continue to make utility bill payments on the internet or drop box.

