Girl uses allowance to buy Christmas gifts for classmate following house fire in Galesburg

Officials with the police department say they were made aware of the deed made by 6-year-old...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GALESBRUG, Ill. (KWQC) - A good deed did not go unnoticed in Galesburg according the police department.

Officials with the police department say they were made aware of the deed made by 6-year-old Addison.

Police say Addison asked her school principal if she could help buy another girl in the school Christmas presents.

Addison wanted to help the girl and her family out with gifts as they had a house fire earlier in the year and it was a “total loss” according to police.

“Addison wanted to make sure the other girl had a very special Christmas this year,” police said in the post. “Addison asked her parents if she could use her own 50 dollars that she had saved from allowance and chores to buy the presents. Addison was able to go out with her parents and purchase the gifts for the other girl in school.”

Officers then surprised Addison with a “Secret Santa gift” of $100.

“Addison has a huge heart,” police said. “Her actions, along with the help and support of her parents, did not go unnoticed. Addison put others first during this difficult time and GPD is very proud of her thoughtful and caring deed.”

