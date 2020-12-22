Advertisement

Hawkeye football program pauses in-person activities due to COVID-19 cases

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Hawkeye football program has suspended all in-person activities due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among the team and staff.

“As I shared this morning, last week we experienced an increase in positives cases within our football program. Our student-athletes returned to testing today and based on additional positive tests and contact tracing, our medical team has made the decision to pause in-person activities for a minimum of five days,” Athletics Director Gary Barta said in a statement Monday evening.

“We will continue to follow Big Ten Conference medical protocol and participate in daily rapid antigen testing. Based on the information we have available today, we feel confident in our ability to participate in the TransPerfect Music City bowl,” Barta added.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement, “Late this afternoon I met with our Player Leadership Group and they overwhelmingly want to play in the bowl game. We will continue to prepare and put our game plan together for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl using the technology we have available. While our first priority is the health and safety of our players and staff, our goal is to play and compete on Dec. 30.

