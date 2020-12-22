Henderson County deputies arrest woman following traffic stop

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested in Henderson County on multiple charges.

Officials say on December 20 just after 10 p.m. a sheriff’s deputy with the county pulled over a vehicle on US Rt. 34 at Co. Rd 1650 in the Township of Biggsville.

The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Amanda Garr, of Middletown, Iowa.

Officials say she was wanted on failure to appear in Henderson County for a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon, driving while licensed revoked, no valid driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

Garr was taken to the Henderson County Jail and posted $500 bond.

She has a scheduled court date of January 20 at 10 a.m.

