Advertisement

Henderson County deputies arrest woman following traffic stop

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say the traffic stop resulted in the...
Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say the traffic stop resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Amanda Garr, of Middletown, Iowa.(kwqc, henderson county sheriffs office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested in Henderson County on multiple charges.

Officials say on December 20 just after 10 p.m. a sheriff’s deputy with the county pulled over a vehicle on US Rt. 34 at Co. Rd 1650 in the Township of Biggsville.

The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Amanda Garr, of Middletown, Iowa.

Officials say she was wanted on failure to appear in Henderson County for a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon, driving while licensed revoked, no valid driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

Garr was taken to the Henderson County Jail and posted $500 bond.

She has a scheduled court date of January 20 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan McCalester will be laid to rest this week.
Visitation to be held for 16-year-old fatally shot in Rock Island
Large police presence seen in Davenport Monday night
Man on motorized bicycle dies after crash in Davenport
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office are remining drivers to stay safe and to...
Driver pulled over for going 61 mph over speed limit in Muscatine County
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Davenport Sunday evening. Police say just...
Man seriously injured following shooting in Davenport

Latest News

Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Police have arrested 32-year-old Montez Thomas Thompson, of West Burlington. He is being...
Burlington PD recover stolen gun, make arrest following shots fired incident
Officials with the police department say they were made aware of the deed made by 6-year-old...
Girl uses allowance to buy Christmas gifts for classmate following house fire in Galesburg
With help from the community the Bettendorf Police Department on Tuesday announced they helped...
Bettendorf police, community help 160+ seniors in need with Senior Angel Tree program
Crews with the I-74 River Bridge on Monday announced both tower cranes are finished and ready...
I-74 River Bridge progresses; tower cranes ready for new tasks to work on Illinois-bound bridge