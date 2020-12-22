I-74 River Bridge progresses; tower cranes ready for new tasks to work on Illinois-bound bridge

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Crews with the I-74 River Bridge on Monday announced both tower cranes are finished and ready to take on various tasks to construct the Illinois-bound bridge.

Crews posted a video to the Facebook page showing how they assembled the 400′ tall tower cranes.

“A frame is placed around the tower and shifted up using hydraulic jacks to create space for each new section of the tower,” officials said in the post. The crane operator lifts a new section, and the ironworkers guide it into place and secure it with bolts.”

Crews say the process is repeated until the crane is at full height.

