Illinois officials report 6,200+ new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 116 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,239 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 116 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 911,308 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 15,414 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 84,764 tests for a total 12,605,743.

As of Monday night, 4,571 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 981 patients were in the ICU and 557 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 15 to Dec. 21 is 7.4%. Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 15 to Dec. 21 is 9.0%.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to speak during a live COVID-19 briefing starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Watch below:

