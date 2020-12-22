Gov. Reynolds: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be more accessible to rural communities

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds spoke about the second coronavirus vaccine during a press conference on Tuesday and how it will be more accessible to rural communities in Iowa.

She says the Moderna vaccine doesn’t require ultra cold storage like the Pfizer vaccine does. Therefore, it will be easier to deliver to rural communities like Spirit Lake, Iowa, where officials expect 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine to be delivered on Tuesday.

During the press conference, an update was given on the distribution process in Iowa. Health officials say healthcare workers are being vaccinated right now. More than 8,400 in Iowa have been vaccinated as of Monday.

Next on the priority list will be people living at long-term care facilities. They will start receiving vaccinations next week. After this takes place, officials will start considering vaccinations for people 75 or older and then those between the ages of 65 and 74 with underlying health conditions.

During the press conference, Gov. Reynolds also addressed the $900 billion pandemic relief package passed by Congress. Officials say President Donald Trump is expected to sign it within the the coming days.

Gov. Reynolds says the bill would extend the deadline for states to use their emergency COVID-19 funds through December 2021. She says as of last week, Iowa ranked 35th in the U.S. for COVID-19 cases.

She says Iowa has been experiencing a decline in cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates. The most recent statistics can be found below:

Iowa officials reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases and 64 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Officials have reported a total of 269,020 cases and 3,653 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,322,131 have been tested and 219,074 have recovered in the state.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 12.6% and the 7-day positivity rate at 9.5%.

Officials also reported 651 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Of those patients, 71 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 140 were in the intensive care unit.

