MercyOne Clinton Medical Center receives COVID-19 vaccine; begins vaccinating health care workers

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - MercyOne Clinton Medical Center on Tuesday announced they received its shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The shipment arrived Tuesday morning and they began distributing the vaccine to health care workers based on CDC recommendations for vaccine prioritization.

“This is certainly a momentous day, and one that we have been eagerly anticipating,” said Kay Takes, president of MercyOne Eastern Iowa Region. “We urge everyone, however, to continue to follow current safety measures. It is crucial that we all remain vigilant with avoiding crowds, practicing physical distancing, wearing masks, and hand hygiene. Doing these things, along with widespread vaccination over the next several months, will get us effectively to the end of the pandemic.”

Officials say it is essential to continue to uphold personal safe living and decision-making responsibilities until the vaccine is more broadly available.

People who are vaccinated must also stay committed to CDC safety guidelines until there is widespread vaccination.

For more information, please visit MercyOne.org/COVID19Vaccine.

