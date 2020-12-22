QC Coalition to meet virtually Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with the QC Coalition will be meeting on Tuesday to discuss the latest when it comes to understanding the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

They will be meeting virtually and that meeting is expected to begin at 3:30.

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig, Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers and the county’s medical director, Dr. Louis Katz will be in the meeting.

TV6 will be providing a livestream once it has begun and you can watch that on your TV6 news app or in the video player below.

