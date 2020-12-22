Advertisement

QC Coalition to meet virtually Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

Officials with the QC Coalition will be meeting on Tuesday to discuss the latest when it comes...
Officials with the QC Coalition will be meeting on Tuesday to discuss the latest when it comes to understanding the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.(kwqc, qc coalition)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with the QC Coalition will be meeting on Tuesday to discuss the latest when it comes to understanding the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

They will be meeting virtually and that meeting is expected to begin at 3:30.

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig, Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers and the county’s medical director, Dr. Louis Katz will be in the meeting.

TV6 will be providing a livestream once it has begun and you can watch that on your TV6 news app or in the video player below.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan McCalester will be laid to rest this week.
Visitation to be held for 16-year-old fatally shot in Rock Island
Large police presence seen in Davenport Monday night
Man on motorized bicycle dies after crash in Davenport
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office are remining drivers to stay safe and to...
Driver pulled over for going 61 mph over speed limit in Muscatine County
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Davenport Sunday evening. Police say just...
Man seriously injured following shooting in Davenport

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
US close on deal with Pfizer for millions more vaccine doses
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the new COVID-19 variant could "be up to 70% more...
France relaxes its ban on trucks entering from Britain
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
National and local nonprofit partners will distribute ride credits to people who need them.
Lyft to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccinations
Over 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Tuesday.
Rock Island County reported 50+ new cases, six new deaths due to COVID-19