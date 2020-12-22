Advertisement

Residents can help Clinton County solve crimes through Crime Stoppers program

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are reminding residents living in or near the Clinton County area of the Crime Stoppers agency there.(kwqc, clinton county crime stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are reminding residents living in or near the Clinton County area of the Crime Stoppers agency there.

Those who know of crimes in or around the area can send tips to law enforcement through the P3 Tips app.

When setting it up you can select Iowa as your state and then Clinton as your city and then Clinton County Crime Stoppers as your agency.

You can also submit a tip using this link or by calling 563-242-6595 or 888-883-8015.

Did you know Clinton County Iowa has their own Crime Stoppers program? And you can submit a tip using the P3 Tips app. ...

Posted by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities on Thursday, December 17, 2020

