Rock Island County reported 50+ new cases, six new deaths due to COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Over 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Tuesday.

Health officials with the county’s health department announced six additional deaths and 58 new cases.

The new deaths now bring the county total to 227.

A man in his 90′s who died at home

Two women in their 60′s who were hospitalized

A woman in her 90′s, a man in his 80′s and a man in his 70′s who lived in long-term care facilities

“We are saddened to report that another six county residents have died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our sympathies to the loved ones of these residents.

The 58 new cases on Tuesday now bring the county’s total of confirmed cases to 10,319.

Officials say there are currently 61 patients in the hospital with the virus in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 90s

3 women in their 80s

3 women in their 70s

4 women in their 60s

5 women in their 50s

5 women in their 40s

6 women in their 30s

6 women in their 20s

2 girls in their teens

1 girl younger than 13

1 girl infant 1 or younger

1 man in his 70s

4 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

3 men in their 40s

2 men in their 30s

1 man in his teens

2 boys in their teens

4 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.