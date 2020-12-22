Advertisement

Rock Island County reported 50+ new cases, six new deaths due to COVID-19

Over 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Tuesday.
Over 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Tuesday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Over 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Tuesday.

Health officials with the county’s health department announced six additional deaths and 58 new cases.

The new deaths now bring the county total to 227.

  • A man in his 90′s who died at home
  • Two women in their 60′s who were hospitalized
  • A woman in her 90′s, a man in his 80′s and a man in his 70′s who lived in long-term care facilities

“We are saddened to report that another six county residents have died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our sympathies to the loved ones of these residents.

The 58 new cases on Tuesday now bring the county’s total of confirmed cases to 10,319.

Officials say there are currently 61 patients in the hospital with the virus in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

  • 1 woman in her 90s
  • 3 women in their 80s
  • 3 women in their 70s
  • 4 women in their 60s
  • 5 women in their 50s
  • 5 women in their 40s
  • 6 women in their 30s
  • 6 women in their 20s
  • 2 girls in their teens
  • 1 girl younger than 13
  • 1 girl infant 1 or younger
  • 1 man in his 70s
  • 4 men in their 60s
  • 4 men in their 50s
  • 3 men in their 40s
  • 2 men in their 30s
  • 1 man in his teens
  • 2 boys in their teens
  • 4 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan McCalester will be laid to rest this week.
Visitation to be held for 16-year-old fatally shot in Rock Island
Large police presence seen in Davenport Monday night
Man on motorized bicycle dies after crash in Davenport
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office are remining drivers to stay safe and to...
Driver pulled over for going 61 mph over speed limit in Muscatine County
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Davenport Sunday evening. Police say just...
Man seriously injured following shooting in Davenport

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
US close on deal with Pfizer for millions more vaccine doses
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the new COVID-19 variant could "be up to 70% more...
France relaxes its ban on trucks entering from Britain
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
National and local nonprofit partners will distribute ride credits to people who need them.
Lyft to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccinations