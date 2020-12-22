Sunny & warm today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Our warm stretch of weather continues today and for half of Wednesday before arctic air arrives for the holiday. Today will feature a lot of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight we won’t cool off a whole lot as south winds pick up. This will bring a morning high near 50º on Wednesday before an arctic front barrels through in the afternoon. Rain will be possible Wednesday morning before changing over to snow, however, any accumulations will be a dusting at best so no white Christmas this year. Temps will nose dive from the 40s and 50s to the single digits by Thursday morning. Wind chills will be at or below zero all of Christmas Eve and bottom out around -10º by Christmas morning. Temps will rebound back to the 30s this weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and mild. High: 47º. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy. Low: 43°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and tumbling temps. High: 49º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.