Advertisement

Sunny & warm today

First batch of Arctic air, this season, arrives Wednesday afternoon
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Our warm stretch of weather continues today and for half of Wednesday before arctic air arrives for the holiday. Today will feature a lot of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight we won’t cool off a whole lot as south winds pick up. This will bring a morning high near 50º on Wednesday before an arctic front barrels through in the afternoon. Rain will be possible Wednesday morning before changing over to snow, however, any accumulations will be a dusting at best so no white Christmas this year. Temps will nose dive from the 40s and 50s to the single digits by Thursday morning. Wind chills will be at or below zero all of Christmas Eve and bottom out around -10º by Christmas morning. Temps will rebound back to the 30s this weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and mild. High: 47º. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy. Low: 43°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and tumbling temps. High: 49º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Davenport Sunday evening. Police say just...
Man seriously injured following shooting in Davenport
Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office are remining drivers to stay safe and to...
Driver pulled over for going 61 mph over speed limit in Muscatine County
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
Davenport Fire crews and the fire marshal were on scene at a structure fire in an apartment...
Fire marshal: One dead after apartment fire in Davenport

Latest News

Below zero wind chills
Warm for the next 36 hours
First Alert Forecast - Mild for another day and a half
Mild, again, Tuesday and early Wednesday
First Alert Forecast - Mild for another day and a half
First Alert Forecast - Mild for another day and a half
Days start getting longer tomorrow!
Breezy and warmer today