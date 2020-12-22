Visitation to be held for 16-year-old fatally shot in Rock Island
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A 16-year-old from Sherrard will be laid to rest this week after he was fatally shot on Dec. 15 in Rock Island.
A visitation for Dylan J. McCalester will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Milan on Tuesday.
His family will hold a private funeral service at noon on Wednesday. It will be livestreamed.
Police are still searching for 21-year-old Darvion Jawar Lard, who is wanted on one count of first-degree murder in relation to McCalester’s death.
Rock Island police ask anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of Lard to call 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.
