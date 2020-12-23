Advertisement

Here comes the bitter cold temps and chill!

After record warmth in the 60s Wednesday, Winter Cold hits hard for the holiday!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR EXTREME COLD THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON***

After peaking in the 50s and 60s (for record highs) Wednesday afternoon strong winds from the northwest in the wake of a cold front will have temperatures nose diving

into Thursday morning! Wednesday evening and early night also brings some scattered snow showers. It looks like the QCA won’t be in for much more than a dusting of snow.

What will be most impactful will be the incoming cold air. Thursday and Friday morning wind chills will be in the single digits below zero for most locations around

the QCA! For Christmas Eve highs will be in the teens with lows in the teens and single digits for some areas. Christmas Day brings highs in the 20s and lows in the

single digits, again. So, get ready for some true winter cold! It won’t last long as temps will head well into the 30s for the weekend. To finish Christmas weekend

there will be a slight chance for rain and/or snow in very light amounts Sunday. There are already signs of a more significant winter storm toward the middle of next

week.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BLUSTERY. SCT. SNOW SHOWERS EARLY. CHILLS: 5 TO -10. LOW: 12°. WIND: W/NW 15-25/30-40

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WINDY AND COLD. A FEW FLURRIES POSSIBLE. CHILLS: 5 TO -5. 18°. WIND: NW 15-20/30

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH: 25°

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Dylan McCalester will be laid to rest this week.
Visitation to be held for 16-year-old fatally shot in Rock Island
Large police presence seen in Davenport Monday night
Man on motorized bicycle dies after crash in Davenport
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say the traffic stop resulted in the...
Henderson County deputies arrest woman following traffic stop

Latest News

Wind Advis
Warm to begin Wednesday, cold by the end
Wind Advis
Mild temperatures overnight and early Wednesday, then Winter says, “Hello, Quad Cities”!
Wind Advis
Cold temperatures tonight
First Alert Forecast - A mild start to Wednesday before temps start to crash!
Mild temperatures overnight and early Wednesday, then Winter says, “Hello, Quad Cities”!