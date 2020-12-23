Here comes the bitter cold temps and chill!

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR EXTREME COLD THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON***

After peaking in the 50s and 60s (for record highs) Wednesday afternoon strong winds from the northwest in the wake of a cold front will have temperatures nose diving

into Thursday morning! Wednesday evening and early night also brings some scattered snow showers. It looks like the QCA won’t be in for much more than a dusting of snow.

What will be most impactful will be the incoming cold air. Thursday and Friday morning wind chills will be in the single digits below zero for most locations around

the QCA! For Christmas Eve highs will be in the teens with lows in the teens and single digits for some areas. Christmas Day brings highs in the 20s and lows in the

single digits, again. So, get ready for some true winter cold! It won’t last long as temps will head well into the 30s for the weekend. To finish Christmas weekend

there will be a slight chance for rain and/or snow in very light amounts Sunday. There are already signs of a more significant winter storm toward the middle of next

week.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BLUSTERY. SCT. SNOW SHOWERS EARLY. CHILLS: 5 TO -10. LOW: 12°. WIND: W/NW 15-25/30-40

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WINDY AND COLD. A FEW FLURRIES POSSIBLE. CHILLS: 5 TO -5. 18°. WIND: NW 15-20/30

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH: 25°

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.