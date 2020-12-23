Advertisement

American Airlines resuming flights at Dubuque airport

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Commercial flights are returning to northeast Iowa, according to local officials.

American Airlines will resume service to the Dubuque Regional Airport on January 6, 2021, according to a joint statement from the airport and the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. American suspended flights to and from the airport on October 7, citing reduced passenger loads due to the pandemic and delays in additional federal stimulus funding.

Todd Dalsing, director for the airport, hailed the renewed availability of commercial service to the area. He promised that airport staff would take appropriate public health precautions to ensure confidence in flying from the airport.

“The Dubuque Regional Airport is committed to giving our travelers peace of mind,” Dalsing said, in the statement. “Passenger health and safety have always been a priority and our staff continue to go above and beyond following all CDC, state and local public health safety standards by implementing cleaning enhancements to ensure a safe and healthy experience at DBQ.”

Flights can now be booked using the American Airlines website, officials said.

