Bettendorf wrestler Ella Schmit off to impressive start as program’s first girl to compete full time on varsity

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf junior Ella Schmit loves to wrestle.

“It’s my life, wrestling is my life. You know I mean it helps my mental health so much, it makes me so much stronger of a person” said Schmit.

For nearly as long as she can remember, Ella’s been wrestling against the boys.

Back in 2016, she was featured in a story on TV6

“I think it’s really fun because I get to hang out with all my friends and still kick some butt. I like kicking boys butts mostly” said Schmit.

Nearly five years later, Ella is still kicking boy’s butts.

“She’s a competitor and she works really hard, she’s a pretty focused kid she’s a very intelligent kid and you know I said about a year ago to her dad, she’s gonna be our six pounder and he said hey that sounds good” said Bettendorf head coach Dan Knight.

This year, Knight moved Ella up to his varsity roster

“It’s pretty great I mean it’s a really good team to be with I mean they’re all cool people to be around, it’s definitely cool being the one to show your work” said Schmit.

In her first match on varsity, Ella proved she belongs. Ella won with a pin against one of the boys.

“She was able to handle it, she sprawled, she got her hips back, she got around and she was able to ride and put him over” said Knight.

Then again last weekend, Ella scored another pin against one of the guys. She’s a perfect 4-0 to start the season.

“It’s exciting, I know she’s got a ton of little girls around this place probably who know who she is and she’ll be a great role model for those kids” said Schmit.

As female participation in wrestling is rapidly increasing, Ella is one of the young women leading the way. She’s ranked as one of the top girls in the Nation in her weight class

“It’s pretty inspiring I think for other girls too I mean I know some girls who could never picture themselves doing what I do but I think seeing that it is possible to do something like this really inspires them. I’ve seen more girls go out for wrestling this year” said Schmit.

Last year Ella won a State Championship at the girls tournament. This season her goal is to not only defend her title, but to place at the boys tournament also.

