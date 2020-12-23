Advertisement

Bettendorf wrestler Ella Schmit off to impressive start as program’s first girl to compete full time on varsity

By Joey Donia
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf junior Ella Schmit loves to wrestle.

“It’s my life, wrestling is my life. You know I mean it helps my mental health so much, it makes me so much stronger of a person” said Schmit.

For nearly as long as she can remember, Ella’s been wrestling against the boys.

Back in 2016, she was featured in a story on TV6

“I think it’s really fun because I get to hang out with all my friends and still kick some butt. I like kicking boys butts mostly” said Schmit.

Nearly five years later, Ella is still kicking boy’s butts.

“She’s a competitor and she works really hard, she’s a pretty focused kid she’s a very intelligent kid and you know I said about a year ago to her dad, she’s gonna be our six pounder and he said hey that sounds good” said Bettendorf head coach Dan Knight.

This year, Knight moved Ella up to his varsity roster

“It’s pretty great I mean it’s a really good team to be with I mean they’re all cool people to be around, it’s definitely cool being the one to show your work” said Schmit.

In her first match on varsity, Ella proved she belongs. Ella won with a pin against one of the boys.

“She was able to handle it, she sprawled, she got her hips back, she got around and she was able to ride and put him over” said Knight.

Then again last weekend, Ella scored another pin against one of the guys. She’s a perfect 4-0 to start the season.

“It’s exciting, I know she’s got a ton of little girls around this place probably who know who she is and she’ll be a great role model for those kids” said Schmit.

As female participation in wrestling is rapidly increasing, Ella is one of the young women leading the way. She’s ranked as one of the top girls in the Nation in her weight class

“It’s pretty inspiring I think for other girls too I mean I know some girls who could never picture themselves doing what I do but I think seeing that it is possible to do something like this really inspires them. I’ve seen more girls go out for wrestling this year” said Schmit.

Last year Ella won a State Championship at the girls tournament. This season her goal is to not only defend her title, but to place at the boys tournament also.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan McCalester will be laid to rest this week.
Visitation to be held for 16-year-old fatally shot in Rock Island
Large police presence seen in Davenport Monday night
Man on motorized bicycle dies after crash in Davenport
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say the traffic stop resulted in the...
Henderson County deputies arrest woman following traffic stop

Latest News

assumption
Watch High School boys & girls basketball highlights 12-22-20
assumption
Watch High School boys & girls basketball highlights 12-22-20
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA...
Hawkeye football program pauses in-person activities due to COVID-19 cases
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame