Advertisement

Burlington man sentenced on methamphetamine charges

Officials announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 30-year-old Anthony David Collins, of Burlington, was...
Officials announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 30-year-old Anthony David Collins, of Burlington, was sentenced to 144 months in prison. That is 12 years in prison. This is for charges of distribution of methamphetamine.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been sentenced to prison on methamphetamine charges.

Officials announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 30-year-old Anthony David Collins, of Burlington, was sentenced to 144 months in prison. That is 12 years in prison. This is for charges of distribution of methamphetamine.

Following his sentence, he has been ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

An investigation started in 2017 when law enforcement identified Collins as a distributor of methamphetamine in the Burlington area according to a release. Law enforcement bought ice methamphetamine from Collins on seven separate occasions between 2017 and 2019.

Officials say Collins was found to be in possession of a gun in connection with his drug trafficking activities.

Officials also say Collins has a history of violence and was on court supervision at the time of the offenses.

This was investigated by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan McCalester will be laid to rest this week.
Visitation to be held for 16-year-old fatally shot in Rock Island
Large police presence seen in Davenport Monday night
Man on motorized bicycle dies after crash in Davenport
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say the traffic stop resulted in the...
Henderson County deputies arrest woman following traffic stop

Latest News

First Alert Day 12-24 through 12-25 for Extreme Cold!
First Alert Day for Thursday through Friday for extreme cold, low wind chills
Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Iowa say 48-year-old Melissa Stein, of...
Henry County, Iowa officials arrest woman on drug charges
Health department officials in Rock Island County on Wednesday announced 72 new cases and one...
New cases announced in Rock Island Co., will release holiday numbers on Saturday
DeWitt police searching for suspects after string of burglaries
DeWitt police searching for suspects after string of burglaries
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Gov. Pritzker: Illinois has administered more COVID-19 vaccines than any other state