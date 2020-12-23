Burlington man sentenced on methamphetamine charges

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been sentenced to prison on methamphetamine charges.

Officials announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 30-year-old Anthony David Collins, of Burlington, was sentenced to 144 months in prison. That is 12 years in prison. This is for charges of distribution of methamphetamine.

Following his sentence, he has been ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

An investigation started in 2017 when law enforcement identified Collins as a distributor of methamphetamine in the Burlington area according to a release. Law enforcement bought ice methamphetamine from Collins on seven separate occasions between 2017 and 2019.

Officials say Collins was found to be in possession of a gun in connection with his drug trafficking activities.

Officials also say Collins has a history of violence and was on court supervision at the time of the offenses.

This was investigated by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

