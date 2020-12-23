Advertisement

‘Cookie ninjas’ caught on camera leaving holiday treats on neighbor’s porch

By KOVR Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Calif. (KOVR) - A brother and sister are secretly spreading holiday cheer in their neighborhood to brighten spirits during the pandemic.

Imriel Ely and Damon Ely call themselves the cookie ninjas.

The ninjas get why they can’t see their friends in person.

So, they’re baking spirits bright - dropping off the desserts, like cookies and fudge, made by momma ninja herself.

“We figured this way we can still show our friends that we love them and care about them without sharing our germs,” said momma ninja Justine Ely.

They dress in sunglasses and hats to stay inconspicuous.

“One of us hops out and we ring the doorbell and place the cookies,” Imriel said. “And then we run back to the car as fast as we can.”

Despite the cover-up, they were caught red-handed leaving goodies for their friend Lucas.

“It’s not every day you see pirates coming up to your door and giving you cookies,” Lucas said.

During the holiday season, an uptick in porch pirates is seen.

“Porch pirates takes peoples’ gifts and they open them for themselves,” Damon said.

So, this band of do-gooders is putting the spirit back in giving.

Their neighbors aren’t complaining about the sweet gifts.

“I absolutely loved it and I know they love doing it,” Sarah Uhrich, their neighbor, said.

The young ninjas say they hope to make a few more rounds before Christmas, but it’s up to mom because she does the baking.

