Advertisement

Court temporarily blocks University of Iowa from dropping women’s swimming

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A preliminary injunction was issued by a federal court on Tuesday that will prevent the University of Iowa from eliminating its women’s swimming program for now.

According to The Des Moines Register, the judge issued the ruling to keep the program going while a lawsuit brought by players is considered by the judicial system. The suit, involving four swimming team members alleges, that the school broke federal law by dropping the team. The law, commonly called Title IX, protects equality between the sexes in opportunities at educational institutions that receive federal funding.

The order was issued after the team members successfully argued that failing to do so during the course of the proceedings would cause the program to suffer irreparable harm due to the attrition of players and coaches.

The school said in late August that it was eliminating four sporting programs after budget shortfalls due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. It slated men’s gymnastics, men’s swimming and diving, women’s swimming and diving, and men’s tennis to be cut after the 2020-2021 season.

The University of Iowa has pushed back on the allegations, saying it did not violate Title IX and the cuts were inescapable after the pandemic slashed revenues.

Read the original story on The Des Moines Register website

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan McCalester will be laid to rest this week.
Visitation to be held for 16-year-old fatally shot in Rock Island
Large police presence seen in Davenport Monday night
Man on motorized bicycle dies after crash in Davenport
Darvion Jawar Lard, 21, is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, police said in a media...
Warrant issued for man wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rock Island
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say the traffic stop resulted in the...
Henderson County deputies arrest woman following traffic stop

Latest News

Augustana alumni travel to National Championship
Davenport 8-year-old in 99th percentile for ESPN's Tournament Challenge
Monmouth College establishes first ever lacrosse programs