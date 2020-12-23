Court temporarily blocks University of Iowa from dropping women’s swimming

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A preliminary injunction was issued by a federal court on Tuesday that will prevent the University of Iowa from eliminating its women’s swimming program for now.

According to The Des Moines Register, the judge issued the ruling to keep the program going while a lawsuit brought by players is considered by the judicial system. The suit, involving four swimming team members alleges, that the school broke federal law by dropping the team. The law, commonly called Title IX, protects equality between the sexes in opportunities at educational institutions that receive federal funding.

The order was issued after the team members successfully argued that failing to do so during the course of the proceedings would cause the program to suffer irreparable harm due to the attrition of players and coaches.

The school said in late August that it was eliminating four sporting programs after budget shortfalls due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. It slated men’s gymnastics, men’s swimming and diving, women’s swimming and diving, and men’s tennis to be cut after the 2020-2021 season.

The University of Iowa has pushed back on the allegations, saying it did not violate Title IX and the cuts were inescapable after the pandemic slashed revenues.

