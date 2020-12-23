Advertisement

DeWitt police searching for suspects after string of burglaries

DeWitt police are searching for a group of at least five people who have committed a string of...
DeWitt police are searching for a group of at least five people who have committed a string of burglaries and thefts in the area.(DeWitt Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - DeWitt police are searching for a group of at least five people who have committed a string of burglaries and thefts in the area.

In a Facebook post, the DeWitt Police Department said the thefts specifically happened Tuesday night in the north/northwest part of town.

Police are asking residents and businesses with video cameras to check and see if their cameras captured the suspects on video. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact DeWitt police or Clinton County Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.

DeWitt police shared tips on avoiding these incidents:

  • Always lock your vehicle.
  • Do not leave valuables in your vehicle.
  • Do not leave vehicle’s keys inside the vehicle.
  • Never leave firearms inside your vehicle.
  • Do not leave garage door openers inside your vehicle.
  • If there is access your home through the garage, make sure this door stays locked.

